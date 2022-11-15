Nalle Puhs Magiska Värld - Den Stora Upptäckardagen

Not Available

The Hundred Acre friends take your child on adventures where the friendliest part is realizing how much fun it is to share "growing up moments" with your very best pals. The fun starts with four delightful tales that illustrate how consideration, responsible behavior, and a little imagination can lead to wonderful experiences. Join Pooh and his pals as they find excitement around the Hundred Acre Wood. And when Tigger's birthday wishes get out of hand, your child will see how good behavior can get better results than all the wishes in the world. As each story unfolds, your child will be surrounded by favorite friends who show how to turn troubles around with a little respect, good behavior, and fun imaginative play. It's just one more way Pooh makes growing up fun.