A practical joke ends up very wrong in Nigina Sayfullaevas curious youth drama. Two seventeen year old Moscow girls, Olya and Sasha, are visiting Olya's long lost father who lives in Crimea, when they decide to switch places and pretend to be the other person to the father. Little do they know that their joke comes with consequenses that will change their lives forever.
|Aleksandra Bortich
|Sasha
|Marina Vasilyeva
|Olya
|Anna Kotova
|Sveta
|Andrey Fomin
|Petya
|Kirill Kaganovich
|Kirill
|Sergey Shcherbanov
|Kolyan
