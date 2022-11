Not Available

Talented Greek singer Nana Mouskouri presents a crowd-pleasing set of live music, featuring popular standards such as "Mack the Knife," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Our Love Is Here to Stay," "Moondance" and more. With fluency in many languages including Greek, French, English, Spanish and Italian, Mouskouri has become an international sensation, selling millions of records around the world.