Intrepid teenage private eye Nancy Drew heads to Tinseltown with her father to investigate the unsolved murder of a movie star in this old-fashioned whodunit based on Carolyn Keene's popular series of books for young adults. But can the small-town girl cut through the Hollywood hype to solve the case?
|Josh Flitter
|Corky Veinshtein
|Max Thieriot
|Ned Nickerson
|Rachael Leigh Cook
|Jane Brighton
|Tate Donovan
|Carson Drew
|Marshall Bell
|John Leshing
|Daniella Monet
|Inga Veinshtein
