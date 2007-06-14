2007

Nancy Drew

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 2007

Studio

Jerry Weintraub Productions

Intrepid teenage private eye Nancy Drew heads to Tinseltown with her father to investigate the unsolved murder of a movie star in this old-fashioned whodunit based on Carolyn Keene's popular series of books for young adults. But can the small-town girl cut through the Hollywood hype to solve the case?

Cast

Josh FlitterCorky Veinshtein
Max ThieriotNed Nickerson
Rachael Leigh CookJane Brighton
Tate DonovanCarson Drew
Marshall BellJohn Leshing
Daniella MonetInga Veinshtein

View Full Cast >

Images