Não Me Cortes O Cabelo Que Meu Pai Me Penteou is a collage of two traditional tales present in the anthology of Traditional Portuguese Tales organized by Carlos de Oliveira and José Gomes Ferreira; The first with the same name and the second called "A Dona Maria". The starting situation is one of extreme cruelty, typical of traditional tales. A mother kills her own daughter, who is then reborn as a ghost to (not) marry the prince.