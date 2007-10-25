2007

Napoleon and Me

  • Comedy
  • War
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 25th, 2007

Studio

Babe Films

Elba island, 1814. Martino is a young teacher, idealist and strongly anti Napoleon, in love with the beautiful and noble Baroness Emily. The young man finds himself serving as librarian to the Great Emperor in exile, whom he deeply hates, yet soon begins recording Napoleon's memoirs, getting to know and learning to value the man behind the myth. Among seductions and affairs, expectations and fears, he will craft a precise portrait that nevertheless will not manage to hide a final, inevitable, disappointment.

Cast

Daniel AuteuilNapolen
Monica BellucciBaronessa Emilia Speziali
Elio GermanoMartino Papucci
Sabrina ImpacciatoreDiamantina Papucci
Valerio MastandreaFerrante Papucci
Francesca InaudiMirella

