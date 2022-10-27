1954

Napoléon

  • History
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

December 31st, 1954

Studio

Francinex

The film follows the life of Napoleon from his early life in Corsica to his death at Saint Helena. The film is notable for its use of location shooting for numerous scenes, especially at the French estates of Malmaison and Fontainebleau, the Palace of Versailles, and sites of Napoleonic battles including Austerlitz and Waterloo.

Cast

Pierre BrasseurBarras
Danielle DarrieuxEléonore Denuelle
Dora Dollune merveilleuse
Louis de FunèsLaurent Passementier, un soldat
O.W. FischerLe prince Karl von Metternich
Jean Gabinle maréchal Lannes

