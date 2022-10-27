The film follows the life of Napoleon from his early life in Corsica to his death at Saint Helena. The film is notable for its use of location shooting for numerous scenes, especially at the French estates of Malmaison and Fontainebleau, the Palace of Versailles, and sites of Napoleonic battles including Austerlitz and Waterloo.
|Pierre Brasseur
|Barras
|Danielle Darrieux
|Eléonore Denuelle
|Dora Doll
|une merveilleuse
|Louis de Funès
|Laurent Passementier, un soldat
|O.W. Fischer
|Le prince Karl von Metternich
|Jean Gabin
|le maréchal Lannes
