An undercover narc dies, the investigation stalls, so the Detroit P.D. brings back Nick Tellis, fired 18-months ago when a stray bullet hits a pregnant woman. Tellis teams with Henry Oak, a friend of the dead narc and an aggressive cop constantly under the scrutiny of internal affairs. They follow leads and informants turn up dead.
|Jason Patric
|Det. Sgt. Nick Tellis
|Ray Liotta
|Det. Lt. Henry Oak
|Chi McBride
|Captain Cheevers
|Busta Rhymes
|Darnell 'Big D Love' Beery
|Lloyd Adams
|Walter Dandridge
|Lina Giornofelice
|Jeanine Mueller
