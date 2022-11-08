Not Available

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is family drama based movie in which, Sesha Ratnam is very rich and headstrong women in the village nakkabokkalapaadu. Even her husband Janaki Ramaiha Fears Her. They have two daughters Shobha and Neeru. Anjali Devi is Janaki Ramaiha’s Mother. Vnkateswara Rao (NBK) is grand son of Anjali Devi and Niece to Janaki Ramaiha. Sesha Ratnam doesn’t get well with her mother-in-law and never allows any of Janaki Ramaiha’s relatives to enter into her house. Janaki Ramaiha wants one of her daughters to get married to his niece Venkateswara Rao. But Sesha Ratnam opposes the proposal. Venkateswara Rao promises his grand mother that he will marry one of Janaki Ramaiha’s daughters and unite the families. Venkanna comes to nakkbokkalapadu to make one of Sesha Ratnam’s Daughter To Fall For him. But in the process, both the girls fall for him. In the end Venkanna Convinces Sesha Ratnam And Unite The Two Families.