Prompts of a far too real present, Narrative Devices by DIS and Babak Radboy reflects the “post-contemporary”: the future as familiar, predictable, immutable, a simulacrum of the past. It is the present that is unknowable, unpredictable and incomprehensible. In a post-Trump, post-truth, “alternative facts” reality, Narrative Devices suggests fantasy is more influential and effective than reality.