It is the story of an 18 year old boy who falls hopelessly in love with a 25 year old woman. A woman he cannot have, but a woman he cannot help but desire. And, as is the case with desires unfulfilled, they turn into obsessions. The movie emphasizes that in a world of temptation, romance is temporary, love is lonely, but addiction is forever
|Shivam Patil
|Saahil
|Ranbir Chakma
|Tenzin
|Mohit Chauhan
|Saahil's Uncle
|Vishal Bhonsle
|Samuel
|Sheetal Singh
|Tia
|Rohan Khurana
|Sunny
