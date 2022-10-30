Not Available

Nasha

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Eagle Home Entertainment

It is the story of an 18 year old boy who falls hopelessly in love with a 25 year old woman. A woman he cannot have, but a woman he cannot help but desire. And, as is the case with desires unfulfilled, they turn into obsessions. The movie emphasizes that in a world of temptation, romance is temporary, love is lonely, but addiction is forever

Cast

Shivam PatilSaahil
Ranbir ChakmaTenzin
Mohit ChauhanSaahil's Uncle
Vishal BhonsleSamuel
Sheetal SinghTia
Rohan KhuranaSunny

