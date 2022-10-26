1975

Nashville

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 10th, 1975

Studio

Paramount

This movie tells the intersecting stories of various people connected to the music business in Nashville. Barbara Jean is the reigning queen of Nashville but is near collapse. Linnea and Delbert Reese have a shaky marriage and 2 deaf children. Opal is a British journalist touring the area. These and other stories come together in a dramatic climax.

Cast

Barbara BaxleyLady Pearl
Ned BeattyDelbert Reese
Karen BlackConnie White
Ronee BlakleyBarbara Jean
Timothy BrownTommy Brown
Keith CarradineTom Frank

