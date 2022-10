Not Available

Preman (Fahad fazil)is the caretaker of a flat at Cochin. Everyone in the flat calls him 'Natholi'. He faces some unfortunate events in the flat and begins to write a story with the same characters in his real life and plays with their lives in his story. The film revolves around the story of the conflict between Preman and the character he creates. He has lost his control over the character he creates and the movie plots ahead with the interaction between them.