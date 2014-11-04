2014

National Gallery

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2014

Studio

Gallery Films

A portrait of the day-to-day operations of the National Gallery of London, that reveals the role of the employees and the experiences of the Gallery's visitors. The film portrays the role of the curators and conservators; the education, scientific, and conservation departments; and the audience of all kinds of people who come to experience it.

Cast

Leanne BenjaminDancer
Kausikan Rajeshkumar
Jo Shapcott
Edward WatsonDancer
Larry KeithDirector of conservation
Nicholas PennyDirector of the NG

View Full Cast >

Images