National Geographic: Great Bear Rainforest

Along the coast of British Columbia lies an enchanted wilderness, where bear-hunting wolves take to the sea and grizzlies clash in titanic battles. In this magical, yet forbidding place, wildlife coexists and behaves as nowhere else on earth. As this precious arc of habitat faces an uncertain future, threatened by chainsaws and fish farms, a team of dedicated scientists are racing to prove that it must be protected. National Geographic joins these experts on a 250-mile adventure through remote and unexplored territory, battling nature's most brutal elements and witnessing its breathtaking best. The scientists form a wilderness detective squad, collecting clues that will decipher the secret life of the forest's elusive inhabitants and perhaps even reveal a glimpse of the rare white spirit bear in Great Bear Rainforest.