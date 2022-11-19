National Geographic Mythos Porsche

Not Available

Ultimate Factories goes inside the famous House of Porsche to see how they create the Porsche 911, one of the most influential and recognizable vehicles in the world. Every distinctive element is manufactured at the Zuffenhausen factory in Stuttgart, Germany, a historical industrial monument. Examine the Porsche factory's innovative system of lifts, elevators and bridges, which conveys car bodies 50 feet above a public highway. Watch how approximately 120 cars a day are built with options for every interior feature finished in leather, and learn how this single rear-engine sports car lays claim to legendary handling of the road.