2002

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 2002

Studio

Artisan Entertainment

Van Wilder is an outgoing, and extremely popular student who has been at Coolidge College for seven years. For the past three years he has made no effort to graduate, instead spending his time organizing parties, helping other students, and posing for figure drawing classes. But after seven years, with no return on his investment, Van's father decides it is time to stop paying Van's tuition.

Cast

Tara ReidGwen Pearson
Tim MathesonVance Wilder senior
Kal PennTaj Mahal Badalandabad
Simon HelbergVernon
Teck HolmesHutch
Deon RichmondMini Cochran

Images

