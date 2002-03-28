National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

Van Wilder is an outgoing, and extremely popular student who has been at Coolidge College for seven years. For the past three years he has made no effort to graduate, instead spending his time organizing parties, helping other students, and posing for figure drawing classes. But after seven years, with no return on his investment, Van's father decides it is time to stop paying Van's tuition.
|Tara Reid
|Gwen Pearson
|Tim Matheson
|Vance Wilder senior
|Kal Penn
|Taj Mahal Badalandabad
|Simon Helberg
|Vernon
|Teck Holmes
|Hutch
|Deon Richmond
|Mini Cochran
View Full Cast >
2 More Images