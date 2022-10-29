Not Available

National Theatre Live: King Lear

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    National Theatre Live

    An aged king decides to divide his kingdom between his three daughters, according to which of them is most eloquent in praising him. His favourite, Cordelia, says nothing. Simon Russell Beale, whose recent appearances at the National include Timon of Athens and Collaborators, takes the title role in Shakespeare’s tragedy.

    Cast

    		Simon Russell BealeLear, King of Britain
    		Kate FleetwoodGoneril
    		Anna Maxwell MartinRegan
    		Olivia VinallCordelia
    		Richard ClothierThe Duke of Albany
    		Michael NardoneThe Duke of Cornwall

    Images