National Theatre Live: King Lear

An aged king decides to divide his kingdom between his three daughters, according to which of them is most eloquent in praising him. His favourite, Cordelia, says nothing. Simon Russell Beale, whose recent appearances at the National include Timon of Athens and Collaborators, takes the title role in Shakespeare’s tragedy.
|Simon Russell Beale
|Lear, King of Britain
|Kate Fleetwood
|Goneril
|Anna Maxwell Martin
|Regan
|Olivia Vinall
|Cordelia
|Richard Clothier
|The Duke of Albany
|Michael Nardone
|The Duke of Cornwall
