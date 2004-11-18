2004

National Treasure

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 18th, 2004

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Modern treasure hunters, led by archaeologist Ben Gates, search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin during the Revolutionary War. The chest's whereabouts may lie in secret clues embedded in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and Gates is in a race to find the gold before his enemies do.

Cast

Nicolas CageBen Gates
Diane KrugerAbigail Chase
Justin BarthaRiley Poole
Sean BeanIan Howe
Jon VoightPatrick Gates
Harvey KeitelSadusky

