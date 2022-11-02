Not Available

Natturajavu movie is all about Pulikattil Charlie (Mohanlal) who is a tough but easy going guy who owns a quarry and an estate. His late father Pulikattil Mathan (Ramraj) has left behind a lot of problems for Charlie. Mathan had created quite a few enemies who are trying to get even with Charlie now.Mathan was a terrible person and practically no one liked him and no one had anything good to say about him even after his death. Charlie is trying to live a low profile life but is forced to sort out the mess created by his late father. He is living with his mother( Kaviyoor Ponnamma), grandmother (KPAC Lalitha) and a younger sister Katrina (Nayanthara) who is an illegitimate child of Mathan. Charlli had another brother Samuel (Sarath) who committed suicide a while ago due to Mathan