Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Nausicaä, a gentle young princess, has an empathetic bond with the giant mutated insects that evolved in the wake of the destruction of the ecosystem. Traveling by cumbersome flying ship, on the backs of giant birds, and perched atop her beloved glider, Nausicaä and her allies must negotiate peace between kingdoms battling over the last of the world's precious natural resources.
|Sumi Shimamoto
|Nausicaä (voice)
|Mahito Tsujimura
|Jihl (voice)
|Hisako Kyouda
|Oh-Baba (voice)
|Gorō Naya
|Yupa (voice)
|Ichirō Nagai
|Mito (voice)
|Kōhei Miyauchi
|Goru (voice)
View Full Cast >