Not Available

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Topcraft

Nausicaä, a gentle young princess, has an empathetic bond with the giant mutated insects that evolved in the wake of the destruction of the ecosystem. Traveling by cumbersome flying ship, on the backs of giant birds, and perched atop her beloved glider, Nausicaä and her allies must negotiate peace between kingdoms battling over the last of the world's precious natural resources.

Cast

Sumi ShimamotoNausicaä (voice)
Mahito TsujimuraJihl (voice)
Hisako KyoudaOh-Baba (voice)
Gorō NayaYupa (voice)
Ichirō NagaiMito (voice)
Kōhei MiyauchiGoru (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images