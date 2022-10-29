Not Available

Nautanki Saala

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

RP (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a theatre artist portraying the role of Raavan. One day he witnesses Mandar Lele (Kunal Roy Kapur) attempting suicide attempt. He saves him and the story is about the friendship and the bonding between RP and Mandar and how they face problems and solve them.

Cast

Pooja SalviNandini Patel
Kunaal Roy KapurMandar Lele
Evelyn SharmaSita Suryavanshi
Gaelyn MendoncaChitra Singh
Abhishek BachchanSpecial Appearence
Ayushmann KhurranaRam Parmar (or RP)

View Full Cast >

Images