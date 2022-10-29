Nautanki Saala

RP (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a theatre artist portraying the role of Raavan. One day he witnesses Mandar Lele (Kunal Roy Kapur) attempting suicide attempt. He saves him and the story is about the friendship and the bonding between RP and Mandar and how they face problems and solve them.
|Pooja Salvi
|Nandini Patel
|Kunaal Roy Kapur
|Mandar Lele
|Evelyn Sharma
|Sita Suryavanshi
|Gaelyn Mendonca
|Chitra Singh
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Special Appearence
|Ayushmann Khurrana
|Ram Parmar (or RP)
