From the swampy banks of the Mississippi, the majestic City of Joseph rose and the Saints once again tried to worship in peace and build a temple to their God. Yet, as missionaries went abroad and converts flocked to Nauvoo by the thousands, the enemies of the church grew restless. Learn of the events that led up to the brutal murder of the Prophet Joseph Smith and follow the Saints' faith-building experiences as they struggled with the question of succession.