Not Available

Navajo Trail Raiders

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Outlaw gangs are plundering the freight lines that bring supplies into Yellow Creek. The only thing that will save the town is the insurance money on the freight, but the outlaws are looking to steal that also. Lane comes to town as the best man for the wedding of Tom and Judy, but it will be up to him to find the outlaw boss.

Cast

Allan LaneRocky Lane (as Allan 'Rocky' Lane)
Black JackBlack Jack
Eddy WallerNugget Clark
Robert Emmett KeaneJohn Blanford
Barbara BestarJudy Clark
Harold LandonTom Stanley (as Hal Landon)

View Full Cast >

Images