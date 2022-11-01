Not Available

Nazarin

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producciones Barbachano Ponce

Nazarín is the priest who leaves his order and decides to go on a pilgrimage. As he goes along subsisting on alms, he shelters a prostitute wanted by the police for murder. He is released from suspicion and she eventually catches up with him when she escapes imprisonment. Another woman joins the duo and soon the ex-priest is learning more about the human heart and suffering than when he wore robes.

Cast

Marga LópezBeatriz
Rita MacedoAndara
Ignacio López TarsoThief in church
Ofelia GuilmáinChanfa
Luis Aceves CastañedaParricide
Noé MurayamaEl pinto

View Full Cast >

Images