Nazi Love Camp 27

August 30th, 1977

A Jewish girl and an Aryan, both German, are in love in pre-war times. WW2 breaks up, he is sent to fight for the Nazi flag and she is arrested and sent to serve as a prostitute in camp 27 where disobedience is punishable only by death! She decides to give her body in order to survive hoping that one day she may tell the world what she have seen.

Giancarlo SistiCapt. Kurt von Stein
Christiana BorghiLeila Goldsmith (as Cristiana Borghi)
Piero LulliGeneral at the Nazi Brothel
Roberto PosseCaptain Klaus Berger
Gianfilippo CarcanoHanna's Father
Renata MoarKlaus's Sister

