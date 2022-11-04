Nazty Nuisance

Germany's Adolf Hitler, with his Axis-stooges, Italy's Mussolini and Japan's Suki Yama, although he tried to avoid taking them, is on his way, via submarine, to a tropical country to negotiate a treaty with the High Chief Paj Mab. However, an American P.T-boat crew is already there and have some plans for schickenbit-grubber and his buddies.
|Bobby Watson
|Adolph Hitler
|Joe Devlin
|Benito Mussolini
|Johnny Arthur
|Suki Yaki
|Frank Faylen
|Seaman Benson
|Jean Porter
|Kela
|Ian Keith
|Chief Paj Mab
