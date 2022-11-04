1943

Nazty Nuisance

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1943

Studio

Not Available

Germany's Adolf Hitler, with his Axis-stooges, Italy's Mussolini and Japan's Suki Yama, although he tried to avoid taking them, is on his way, via submarine, to a tropical country to negotiate a treaty with the High Chief Paj Mab. However, an American P.T-boat crew is already there and have some plans for schickenbit-grubber and his buddies.

Cast

Bobby WatsonAdolph Hitler
Joe DevlinBenito Mussolini
Johnny ArthurSuki Yaki
Frank FaylenSeaman Benson
Jean PorterKela
Ian KeithChief Paj Mab

