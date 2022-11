Not Available

Phenom Kevin Garnett of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Grammy-winning producer Jimmy Jam serve as hosts for this amazing video that combines some of 2001's hottest tunes with razzle-dazzle footage of National Basketball Association superstars. The impressive lineup of cagers includes Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Latrell Sprewell, Tim Hardaway and Reggie Miller, while the Beastie Boys, Mary J. Blige and others provide the background music.