Neandertal

17-year-old Guido suffers since his early childhood from neurodermatitis. After being taken to the hospital due to a heavy attack, he starts to question his personal and familiar environment and discovers that his parents’ relationship – which he assumed to be happy and sound – is built on lies. Unable to deal with this disappointment, he flees from it and moves in with his older brother and his roommates...
|Andreas Schmidt
|Rudi
|Johanna Gastdorf
|Mutter
|Falk Rockstroh
|Vater
|Tim Egloff
|Martin
|Luana Bellinghausen
|Katrin
|Jens Münchow
|Goran
