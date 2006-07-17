2006

Neandertal

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

17-year-old Guido suffers since his early childhood from neurodermatitis. After being taken to the hospital due to a heavy attack, he starts to question his personal and familiar environment and discovers that his parents’ relationship – which he assumed to be happy and sound – is built on lies. Unable to deal with this disappointment, he flees from it and moves in with his older brother and his roommates...

Cast

Andreas SchmidtRudi
Johanna GastdorfMutter
Falk RockstrohVater
Tim EgloffMartin
Luana BellinghausenKatrin
Jens MünchowGoran

