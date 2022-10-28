Not Available

Near Death

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Exit Films Inc.

NEAR DEATH is a film about the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Boston's Beth Israel Hospital. The film is concerned with how people face death. More specifically the film presents the complex interrelationships among patients, families, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and religious advisors as they confront the personal, ethical, medical, psychological, religious and legal issues involved in making decisions about whether or not to give life-sustaining treatment to dying patients.

Cast

