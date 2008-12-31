2008

Necrosis

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Two Meter Productions

In 2009, six friends arrive at an isolated cabin to enjoy a long weekend in the snow. An epic snowstorm interrupts their vacation, trapping them on the mountain and resurrecting the haunting ghosts of the Donner Party. But, are they true 'entities' or is it simply 'cabin fever' that brings out their fears and darkness, causing friends to turn against each other as reality deteriorates around them.

Cast

George StultsMatt
Penny DrakeMegasn
TiffanyKaren
Michael BerrymanSeymour
Mickey JonesHank
James KysonJerry

View Full Cast >

Images