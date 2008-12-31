In 2009, six friends arrive at an isolated cabin to enjoy a long weekend in the snow. An epic snowstorm interrupts their vacation, trapping them on the mountain and resurrecting the haunting ghosts of the Donner Party. But, are they true 'entities' or is it simply 'cabin fever' that brings out their fears and darkness, causing friends to turn against each other as reality deteriorates around them.
|George Stults
|Matt
|Penny Drake
|Megasn
|Tiffany
|Karen
|Michael Berryman
|Seymour
|Mickey Jones
|Hank
|James Kyson
|Jerry
