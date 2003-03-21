2003

Ned Kelly

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

March 21st, 2003

Woss Group Film Productions

After getting threatened by Kelly's friends and family, Constable Fitzpatrick places the blame on Ned Kelly and exaggerates what happened. With the biggest ever award available, Kelly and his gang set into the wild, to remain hidden from everyone who seeks them. Even if it means having his family arrested, the Kelly Gang stay hidden and plan a way to get their names cleared.

Cast

Heath LedgerNed Kelly
Orlando BloomJoseph Byrne
Geoffrey RushSuperintendent Francis Hare
Naomi WattsJulia Cook
Joel EdgertonAaron Sherritt
Laurence KinlanDan Kelly

