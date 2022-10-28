Not Available

Nedodržaný sľub

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Genta Film

In the face of insurmountable odds, one man will risk everything to take back his country. Czechoslovakia, 1943, and the world is enveloped by the dark clouds of war. Showing unimaginable bravery, a Jewish teenager manages to escape the clutches of a concentration camp and joins a group of partisans fighting to liberate Europe from the Nazis.

Cast

Samuel SpišákMartin
Vica KerekesJozefína
Marián Slovákrabín
Ivan Romančík Sr.Feldman
Pavel KřížDr. Kollár
Sergej SanžaCézar

View Full Cast >

Images