Nedodržaný sľub

In the face of insurmountable odds, one man will risk everything to take back his country. Czechoslovakia, 1943, and the world is enveloped by the dark clouds of war. Showing unimaginable bravery, a Jewish teenager manages to escape the clutches of a concentration camp and joins a group of partisans fighting to liberate Europe from the Nazis.
|Samuel Spišák
|Martin
|Vica Kerekes
|Jozefína
|Marián Slovák
|rabín
|Ivan Romančík Sr.
|Feldman
|Pavel Kříž
|Dr. Kollár
|Sergej Sanža
|Cézar
