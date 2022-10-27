One man's quiet suburban life takes a sickening lurch for the worse when a young couple move into the deserted house next door. From the word go it is obvious these are not the quiet professional types who *should* be living in such a nice street. As more and more unbelievable events unfold, our hero starts to question his own sanity... and those of his family.
|Kathryn Walker
|Enid Keese
|Cathy Moriarty
|Ramona
|Dan Aykroyd
|Vic
|Tim Kazurinsky
|Pa Greavy
|Tino Insana
|Perry Greavy
|Henry Judd Baker
|Police Officer #2
