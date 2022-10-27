1981

Neighbors

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1981

Studio

Columbia Pictures

One man's quiet suburban life takes a sickening lurch for the worse when a young couple move into the deserted house next door. From the word go it is obvious these are not the quiet professional types who *should* be living in such a nice street. As more and more unbelievable events unfold, our hero starts to question his own sanity... and those of his family.

Cast

Kathryn WalkerEnid Keese
Cathy MoriartyRamona
Dan AykroydVic
Tim KazurinskyPa Greavy
Tino InsanaPerry Greavy
Henry Judd BakerPolice Officer #2

