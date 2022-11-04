Neil Diamond: Solitary Man

Not Available

For twenty-one years, TJFF has wanted someone to make a great documentary on Jewish music icon, Neil Diamond—and finally here it is! This handsomely-produced documentary by the BBC chronicles Diamond’s success story, from shy Jewish Brooklyn kid to singer-songwriter and magnetic stage performer, sometimes called “the Jewish Elvis”. Filled with a vibrant soundtrack and rare archival footage, this complex portrait features interviews with musicians such as Robbie Robertson and Neil Sedaka as well as Diamond himself, who speaks candidly about his struggles. A must for anyone who adores Diamond either as an artist or as kitsch!