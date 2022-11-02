Neil Peart: Anatomy of a Drum Solo

Not Available

'Anatomy of a Drum Solo' a two-disc set, presents newly-recorded, in-studio footage of legendary Neil Peart discussing his approach to soloing. Using a solo recorded in September, 2004 in Frankfurt, Germany as a framework, Neil talks about the concepts and technique behind each segment of this nine-minute tour de force, which is a feature of each Rush performance. 'Anatomy of a Drum Solo' also features: Two explorations - completely improvised workouts at the drums, each over thirty-minutes long