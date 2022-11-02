Neil Young: Red Rocks Live

Not Available

The Godfather of Grunge is back (not that he ever really left) on this two-hour live performance video. Filmed at Colorado's Red Rocks Ampitheatre, this concert features the legendary rocker kicking out all sorts of jams -- from anthemic rock songs to acoustic ballads -- with his talented backing band. A highly original and inspiring performance, complete with a rainstorm and a farfisa, results! The set list includes "Harvest Moon," "Razor Love," "Cowgirl In The Sand," and many more.