A film inspired by the life and work of Nelly Arcan. The portrait of a fragmented woman, lost between irreconcilable identities: writer, lover, call girl and star. Several women in one, navigating between great exaltation and great disenchantment. A film mirror of a violent life and a radical work; a tribute to a dense writing, chilling and necessary.
|Mylène Mackay
|Nelly
|Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau
|Isabelle Fortier
|Mickaël Gouin
|François
|Francis Leplay
|Mathieu
|Carter Thorne
|Suzanne
|Catherine Brunet
|Peggy
