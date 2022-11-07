Not Available

Nelly

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GO Films

A film inspired by the life and work of Nelly Arcan. The portrait of a fragmented woman, lost between irreconcilable identities: writer, lover, call girl and star. Several women in one, navigating between great exaltation and great disenchantment. A film mirror of a violent life and a radical work; a tribute to a dense writing, chilling and necessary.

Cast

Mylène MackayNelly
Milya Corbeil-GauvreauIsabelle Fortier
Mickaël GouinFrançois
Francis LeplayMathieu
Carter ThorneSuzanne
Catherine BrunetPeggy

