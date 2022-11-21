Not Available

Spirits of Chun-Sam's mother and wife, who are raped and severely murdered by Rang-Son and his followers, appear to kill 4 knights. Surprised by this, the lord asks Chun-Sam to help Rang-Son to seize the ghosts. Ghosts recognize him and avoid fighting. But his wife's spirit can't tolerate longing for him and appears to him to spend one night in defiance with her mother-in-law's dissuade. Rang-Son understand the situation and tries to catch the ghosts by using Chun-Sam as a bait, but the ghosts kill his followers. As Chun-Sam finds the truth, he kills Rang-Son. When Chun-Sam builds graves for his mother and wife, two ghosts revive from death and appear in front of him