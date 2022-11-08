Neon. The fire in the cities

Not Available

Although it can be first thought that these images were generated using software and custom algorithms, it’s been actually filmed in 2010 in Berlin, using three camera movements: agitation, circumvolution and tilt [adding sideway movements to the vertical ones]. Fire has brought human beings together since ancient times. In my childhood winters, fire was the center around which all my village neighbours met. There, many stories were told; secrets, tales and legends. Outside time itself, as I sat there listening, I was fascinated by those irregular shapes forming in the fire tongues, as they rose and crackled; or perhaps I’d play with a red-hot penny among the embers, which -when properly shaken- would produce incredible light strokes in the darkness. These would persist only for a brief moment in the air, but leave a far less ephemeral emotional trace within me.