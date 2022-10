Not Available

When an aspiring rock musician Tony returns to his college town to make up with his estranged girlfriend Rosemary, he finds his life taking an unexpected turn to the dark side when he encounters a mysterious rock band Neowolf led by rocker Vince and the alluring band girl Paula. When Rosemary's best friend Kevin turns up dead, Rosemary seeks out a nursery owner Mrs. Belakov who knows the secrets of an ancient evil.