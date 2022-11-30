Net Weight

Not Available

The train is a small country. Pensioners and babies, hard shift workers and intelligent students live in it. Who is poorer - in a reserved seat dormitory, richer - in a closed compartment, away from the main mass of people. But they are all locked in the tight iron interior of the train, where all life is an endless wait. When will they finally arrive? Where? In March 2019, two NSU journalism students, Oleg Tsiplakov and Nikita Lopatin, went from Moscow to Vladivostok along the famous Trans-Siberian Railway. 6 days on the road, 9 thousand kilometers behind and more than 15 interviews with passengers of the E100 train - all in order to figure out who they live with in one country and what kind of country it is.