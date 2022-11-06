Not Available

An Iranian in his mid-20s struggles with everyday life. He is stricken with overpowering tiredness, everything is too difficult, the world an insurmountable obstacle course. The young man is suffering from a syndrome that used to be called neurasthenia and is today known as burn-out. He can't sleep, has neither strength nor courage and spends the night in his car. Life parked in a dead-end. Visually stunning and with an almost documentary feel, the film shows the man's life as a parable for the young generation in Iran.