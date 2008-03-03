2008

Never Back Down

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 3rd, 2008

Studio

Summit Entertainment

Rebellious Jake Tyler is lured into an ultimate underground fight Scene at his new high school, after receiving threats to the safety of his friends and family Jake decides to seek the mentoring of a veteran fighter who trains him for one final no-holds-barred elimination fight with his nemesis and local martial arts champion Ryan McCarthy.

Cast

Amber HeardBaja Miller
Cam GigandetRyan McCarthy
Djimon HounsouJean Roqua
Evan PetersMax Cooperman
Leslie HopeMargot Tyler
Wyatt SmithCharlie Tyler

