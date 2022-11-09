Never Say Never Again

James Bond returns as the secret agent 007 one more time to battle the evil organization SPECTRE. Bond must defeat Largo, who has stolen two atomic warheads for nuclear blackmail. But Bond has an ally in Largo's girlfriend, the willowy Domino, who falls for Bond and seeks revenge. This is the last time for Sean Connery as Her Majesty's Secret Agent 007.
|Sean Connery
|James Bond
|Kim Basinger
|Domino Petachi
|Klaus Maria Brandauer
|Maximilian Largo
|Barbara Carrera
|Fatima Blush
|Max von Sydow
|Ernst Stavro Blofeld
|Bernie Casey
|Felix Leiter
