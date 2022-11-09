1983

Never Say Never Again

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 1983

Studio

PSO International

James Bond returns as the secret agent 007 one more time to battle the evil organization SPECTRE. Bond must defeat Largo, who has stolen two atomic warheads for nuclear blackmail. But Bond has an ally in Largo's girlfriend, the willowy Domino, who falls for Bond and seeks revenge. This is the last time for Sean Connery as Her Majesty's Secret Agent 007.

Cast

Sean ConneryJames Bond
Kim BasingerDomino Petachi
Klaus Maria BrandauerMaximilian Largo
Barbara CarreraFatima Blush
Max von SydowErnst Stavro Blofeld
Bernie CaseyFelix Leiter

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images