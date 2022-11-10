Zach Riley (Aaron Eckhart) is a psychiatrist, who leaves a job at a prestigious university, to take up a job at the privately run mental institution, 'Millwood'. What he doesnt reveal at the time of his appointment is that this was the very place where his novelist father, T.L. Pierson (Nick Nolte), spent many years of his life.
|Ian McKellen
|Gabriel Finch
|Aaron Eckhart
|Zach Riley
|Brittany Murphy
|Maggie Blake
|Nick Nolte
|T. L. Pierson
|Jessica Lange
|Katherine Pierson
|William Hurt
|Dr. Peter Reed
