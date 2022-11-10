Not Available

Neverwas

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Legacy Filmworks

Zach Riley (Aaron Eckhart) is a psychiatrist, who leaves a job at a prestigious university, to take up a job at the privately run mental institution, 'Millwood'. What he doesnt reveal at the time of his appointment is that this was the very place where his novelist father, T.L. Pierson (Nick Nolte), spent many years of his life.

Cast

Ian McKellenGabriel Finch
Aaron EckhartZach Riley
Brittany MurphyMaggie Blake
Nick NolteT. L. Pierson
Jessica LangeKatherine Pierson
William HurtDr. Peter Reed

