An ordinary man (played by Tim Morton) lives a dull life till his friend Chet (played by Jimmy Kustes) comes over to stay for a few days. His friend ropes him to various schemes and generally makes a bunch of faux pas. His girlfriend (played by Johanna Sims) mostly runs around without alerting him of her whereabouts. He escapes his dull day-to-day existence by watching the TV show New Cops and dreaming various scenarios involving him being the President of the United States and Chet serving as his adviser. Chet recommends they hire detective Flaherty (played by David Maloney) to investigate a book heist at the local library.