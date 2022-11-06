New Female Prisoner Scorpion: #701

Once again we focus on Nami Matsushima. This time she has a sister who goes missing and after getting too caught up in doing something about it, our innocent heroine is given a fifteen year sentence for a murder she didn't commit. She's sent to an all women prison where she's not exactly welcome. Her fellow inmates torture, humiliate and try to kill her; but the Scorpion prevails long enough to get some justice.
|Yumi Takigawa
|Nami Matsushima
|Yûsuke Natsu
|Toshihiko Kosaka
|Ichirô Nakatani
|Dietman Miura
|Ryôko Ema
|Sadako Toda
