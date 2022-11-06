Not Available

New Female Prisoner Scorpion: #701

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toei Company

Once again we focus on Nami Matsushima. This time she has a sister who goes missing and after getting too caught up in doing something about it, our innocent heroine is given a fifteen year sentence for a murder she didn't commit. She's sent to an all women prison where she's not exactly welcome. Her fellow inmates torture, humiliate and try to kill her; but the Scorpion prevails long enough to get some justice.

Cast

Yumi TakigawaNami Matsushima
Yûsuke NatsuToshihiko Kosaka
Ichirô NakataniDietman Miura
Ryôko EmaSadako Toda

