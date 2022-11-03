New Orleans Uncensored

William Castle directed this Sam Katzman production, a gritty crime thriller about a newly-discharged sailor who gets a job as a longshoreman in The Big Easy. He swiftly discovers mob corruption throughout the docks, and when a friend is killed by the gangsters, he convinces the police to let him go undercover and take matters into his own hands. Filmed on location on the docks and in the French Quarter.
|Beverly Garland
|Marie Reilly
|Helene Stanton
|Alma Mae
|Michael Ansara
|Floyd \'Zero\' Saxon
|Stacy Harris
|Scrappy Durant
|William Henry
|Joe Reilly
|Michael Granger
|Jack Petty
