1955

New Orleans Uncensored

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

William Castle directed this Sam Katzman production, a gritty crime thriller about a newly-discharged sailor who gets a job as a longshoreman in The Big Easy. He swiftly discovers mob corruption throughout the docks, and when a friend is killed by the gangsters, he convinces the police to let him go undercover and take matters into his own hands. Filmed on location on the docks and in the French Quarter.

Cast

Beverly GarlandMarie Reilly
Helene StantonAlma Mae
Michael AnsaraFloyd \'Zero\' Saxon
Stacy HarrisScrappy Durant
William HenryJoe Reilly
Michael GrangerJack Petty

