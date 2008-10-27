2008

New Town Killers

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Two private bankers, Alistair and Jamie, who have the world at their feet get their kicks from playing a 12 hour game of hunt, hide and seek with people from the margins of society. Their next target is Sean Macdonald a parentless teenager who lives with his sister on a housing estate on the outskirts of Edinburgh. She's in debt, he's going nowhere fast. Sean agrees to play for cash.

Cast

Alastair MackenzieJamie Stewart
James Anthony PearsonSean Macdonald
Liz WhiteAlice Kelly
Charles MneneSam
Shelley ConnJulie Stewart
Karen GillanYoung Girl at Bus Station

