New Town Killers

Two private bankers, Alistair and Jamie, who have the world at their feet get their kicks from playing a 12 hour game of hunt, hide and seek with people from the margins of society. Their next target is Sean Macdonald a parentless teenager who lives with his sister on a housing estate on the outskirts of Edinburgh. She's in debt, he's going nowhere fast. Sean agrees to play for cash.
|Alastair Mackenzie
|Jamie Stewart
|James Anthony Pearson
|Sean Macdonald
|Liz White
|Alice Kelly
|Charles Mnene
|Sam
|Shelley Conn
|Julie Stewart
|Karen Gillan
|Young Girl at Bus Station
